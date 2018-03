The move is aimed at supporting South Korean investors in Vietnam, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Busan Bank has opened a branch in Ho Chi Minh City to support South Korean investors. Photo by thoibaonganhang.vn

Busan Bank Co., Ltd - Ho Chi Minh City Branch has charter capital of $35 million and has been granted a license that is valid for 99 years.

The branch is permitted to conduct commercial banking operations in line with the law and SBV regulations.