Road to success no longer a lonely one

In fact, they do much better with inspiring company.

The energizing effects of interacting with equally driven individuals and the sense of belonging that comes from being part of a community cannot be underestimated.

With its 100 million-strong population of mostly young people and an average growth rate of nearly 7 percent, Vietnam is not just an exciting place to do business, but also an ideal environment for a community of entrepreneurs to thrive.

The country has gone from being one of the developing nations in the 1990s to a rapidly emerging economy that attracts billions of US dollars in foreign investment. Its status as a force to be reckoned with has spawned a new generation of talented youth with a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

But talent needs support. Talented individuals flourish when they are in an environment where they are constantly inspired and where they can interact with enterprising peers, learn from one another and bring out the best in one another.

Kafnu club member Sean Jang of Dable, a South Korea-based technology start-up, is all for knowledge sharing, collaboration and positive support from a community of fellow entrepreneurs. Dable is a content discovery platform that seeks to connect users, media and content, and helps media companies analyze recommendations from readers. It was born of Jang’s recognition of a problem’ and his response to it. "However, it cannot be done by me alone," he said. "I need someone to help me, someone willing to fully participate in the process."

Hao Tran of Vietcetera concurs. He even places people above funding. "It comes down to finding a good business partner or team to support you in your long-term vision.Financial support from investors is possibly one of the last support frameworks I would seek," said Tran, whose company is an online media platform that positions itself as the voice of the new generation in Vietnam. The company works with global and Vietnamese brands to develop strategy, creativity and distribution. It helps craft brand stories, bringing audiences and brands together with talent drawn from media, marketing and journalism.

On the support system needed for a thriving start-up, Hao Tran, co-founder and CEO of Vietcetera, stresses the importance of people over funding.

Fostering creativity, creating opportunity

Professional, social and personal growth are all happy by-products of being part of a community.

At Kafnu club, members benefit from holistic support that includes connectivity, a conducive working environment, and most importantly, a uniquely stimulating support system that encourages and facilitates learning, networking and co-creation.

Members not only learn from one another, they also have the opportunity to take part in bespoke workshops and events. The club offers the kind of community that young leaders of the future seek – one that has other change makers who will engage with each other and inspire them to achieve more than they could on their own.

"Creators and entrepreneurs need strong support from people around them and they need a conducive working environment. Being in the company of like-minded individualsis very important for creators and entrepreneurs, for their work and to be able to relax," said Jang.

"Kafnu community managers are always supportive and they do as much as they can to help the community improve and develop. Kafnu started its business in Vietnam just a few months ago, but it’s already become a well-known community among young entrepreneurs and start-ups."

Sean Jang, who’s with Korea-based technology start-up Dable, speaks at a Kafnu community event.

Since its soft launch in June 2019, Kafnu Ho Chi Minh City has already precipitated exciting new business partnerships.

"Kafnu has opened a lot of opportunities for us," said Tran. "We're now collaborating with Idoko, an agency that is also a Kafnu member, to create a stronger executive coaching plan for team building and planning."

Chris Edwards, General Manager of Kafnu Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City, said he was proud of Kafnu’s role as an incubator of fresh business ventures and thrilled at how Vietnam’s entrepreneurs are embracing the Kafnu ethos.

"We are excited to be part of Vietnam’s growth story. We aim to be a catalyst for success to the entrepreneurs and creative trailblazers who choose to build their enterprises, brands and personal networks in the vibrant economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City."

Chris Edwards, General Manager of Kafnu Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City.

It’s not business as usual

In the performance-centric entrepreneurial world, the day-to-day frustrations as well as not having people who understand the stress of these frustrations to commiserate with, can take its toll. For busy entrepreneurs like Tran, there is a reassuring relief that stems from knowing that all the routine concerns will be taken care of, so that he can focus on his building his business.

"My favourite part of being a Kafnu member is the hospitality of the Kafnu team. They’re always looking out for us and solving problems," he said. Fellow Kafnu member Jang said: "Kafnu has good facilities, including cosy meeting rooms, a big event room, and great dining too."

The Kafnu community of like-minded entrepreneurs fosters co-creation, co-exploration and co-innovation.

Starting a business is hard. Making the business a success is even harder. So aspiring trailblazers have their hands full. Getting the right support and meeting the right people can make all the difference. This is where Kafnu comes in, with a connected community that helps individuals thrive and grow. It brings together entrepreneurs of different backgrounds, provides opportunities for learning and collaboration, and paves the road to success, making the journey an enjoyable, fulfilling one.

About Kafnu:

Kafnu is a members-only club for like-minded individuals to connect and collaborate, for ambitious global citizens to seek personal and professional development and fulfilment. It supports the new generation of creators and entrepreneurs by providing well designed spaces where they can stay, work, learn and play. It offers meeting rooms, event spaces, gyms, accommodation, F&B and leisure spaces, as well as curated programmes and bespoke events that help members learn and grow. In short, Kafnu is designed to nurture and foster talent.