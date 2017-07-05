VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Place your bets: Hong Kong investor stakes $500 million to build racecourse in southern Vietnam

By Cuu Long   July 5, 2017 | 03:51 pm GMT+7

The company claims the track could earn $2.2 billion a year now that betting has been legalized in Vietnam.

A Hong Kong-based company has been given the all clear to conduct a feasibility study for a racecourse in Vietnam's southern city of Can Tho.

SIBC International Ltd. met with the city’s leaders on Wednesday to discuss plans to build an entertainment complex that would cover over 150 hectares (370 acres).

The project, which also includes a hotel, park and golf course, is expected to cost $500 million, it said.

Once completed, the track could host up to 16 races a day and earn VND50 trillion ($2.2 billion) a year, the company said, adding that it would contribute VND10 trillion in tax each year and create around 20,000 jobs.

Can Tho officials said the racecourse would help boost local tourism, but given its scale, the city would have to consult the central government before making a final decision.

The Mekong Delta's urban center attracted more than 5.3 million tourists in 2016, which was up 14 percent from a year ago and included 22,600 foreigners. Tourism earned the city more than VND1.8 trillion last year.

Vietnam legalized sports betting earlier this year, allowing its citizens to bet on international soccer games and horse and greyhound races from March 31. The historic decision, made after years of deliberation, has made racecourses a viable investment option.

The country currently has one greyhound track in the southern beach town of Vung Tau, and a $100 million horse-racing course was opened in the southern province of Binh Duong two months ago. Hanoi has plans to build a $500 million racecourse, but progress has been delayed.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam horse race sports gambling
 
Read more
Vietnam cuts lending interest rate to spur economic growth

Vietnam cuts lending interest rate to spur economic growth

Growing chorus denounces sexist Silicon Valley culture

Growing chorus denounces sexist Silicon Valley culture

Multi-million dollar deals inked between Vietnamese, German firms

Multi-million dollar deals inked between Vietnamese, German firms

Alibaba launches low-cost voice assistant amid AI drive

Alibaba launches low-cost voice assistant amid AI drive

Vietnam's railway network blames budget airlines as bottom line goes south

Vietnam's railway network blames budget airlines as bottom line goes south

When home isn't where the heart is: Vietnam plans to 'export' unemployed graduates

When home isn't where the heart is: Vietnam plans to 'export' unemployed graduates

Cashing in: Vietnamese bank buys out Australian partner in Saigon

Cashing in: Vietnamese bank buys out Australian partner in Saigon

Here are the most valuable brands in Vietnam, as listed by Forbes

Here are the most valuable brands in Vietnam, as listed by Forbes

 
go to top