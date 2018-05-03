VnExpress International
PetroVietnam charges up $439 mln LPG processing facility

By Reuters   May 3, 2018 | 01:35 pm GMT+7
PetroVietnam Gas JSC has started up a 10 trillion dong ($439 million) gas processing plant to meet the nation’s rising fuel demand.

The Ca Mau Gas Processing Plant can produce 600 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas a day.

PetroVietnam Gas JSC has powered up a VND10 trillion ($439 million) gas processing plant in southern Vietnam to produce liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet the nation’s rising fuel demand.

The Ca Mau Gas Processing Plant can produce 600 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas and 35 tonnes of condensate a day, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facility will process natural gas from off the coast of southern Vietnam and a joint development area between Vietnam and Malaysia, PetroVietnam Gas said.

The government said in a separate statement that the plant will meet around 10 percent of Vietnam’s demand for LPG.

