New TV marks Vietnam launch with live-streaming sell out of 1,000 units

The units were offered via LazLive, a Lazada live streaming channel.

Starting 8.00 p.m, LazLive offered the massive discounts with 500 big discount coupons and 55 new smart CooCaa TV and other gifts for the Coocaa S6G TV launch event. The video drew nearly 5,000 views and more than 30,000 likes.

The new product has received great reviews from users for the visual quality of its full-screen design and Dolby Vision technology, with people calling it an ideal TV product for smart homes.

The brand offers two-year warranty with more than 150 service centers along Vietnam, cash on delivery, free shipping and 15-days return policy.

A screenshot from the Coocaa S6G TV launch on LazLive.

Coocaa is a registered trademark of Skyworth, a market-leading TV maker. It is backed by 23 years of Japanese standard quality, being produced by a Toshiba factory. The brand achieved the number 1 best-selling home appliance brand status in Lazada SEA in its first eight months.

In Indonesia, Coocaa announced that its smart TV has topped the charts as the best-selling smart TV on Lazada during the Ramadan sale in May.

Coocaa joined the Vietnamese market at the end of 2018, selling five smart TV models on Lazada –55S5G, 50S5G, 40S5G, 40S5C and 32S5C. It was number 1 in sales on Lazada’s 12.12 shopping festival in 2019.

The Asia Pacific Smart TV market has been seeing robust growth due to increasing disposable incomes of people and initiatives taken by leading manufacturers in the region.

In Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, TV brands have been shifting from analog TV to smart TV and AIoTV (Artificial Intelligence - Internet of Things – TV). So far this year, smart TVs have become one of the most popular trends in the digital device market with many options in several price ranges.