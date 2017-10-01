New resort with 'world-record' infinity pool opens in central Vietnam

A resort boasting what is called the world's largest gilded infinity pool opened in the central city of Da Nang on Sunday, touted as a boost to the city’s economic ties with China.

The opening ceremony of the five-star Hoa Binh Green Da Nang hotel and apartment complex was held on the same day as China’s National Day and was attended by former Chinese ambassador to Vietnam Hu Qianwen along with various Chinese businesses.

Hu said at the ceremony that Nguyen Huu Duong, chairman of Hoa Binh Corporation, the resort's developer, is a close friend who has established good connections with many Chinese businesses over the years.

He has attracted multiple investors from Beijing who are going to work with the Vietnamese firm to promote trade and tourism between the two countries, he was quoted as saying by Infonet, the communications ministry's news website.

Hu said Da Nang is a popular destination among Chinese tourists, and the new hotel will help serve the increasing number of Chinese arrivals.

“Now they have a proper place to stay,” Hu said in his speech in Vietnamese.

The gilded swimming pool sits on the 29th floor of the Hoa Binh Complex, also known as Da Nang Golden Bay, and is the first of its kind in Vietnam.

Recognized by the World Records Union (Worldkings) as the "tallest and largest" infinity pool, it offers panoramic views of Da Nang’s seas and mountains as well as Tien Sa Port, one of the most important along Vietnam’s central coast looking out over the Paracel Islands in the flashpoint East Sea, known internationally as the South China Sea.

Da Nang received around 280,000 Chinese visitors during the first half of this year, up 15 percent from a year ago and accounting for 23 percent of all foreign arrivals to the city.

Growth has been driven by new direct flights and Chinese interest in warm beaches and fresh seafood.

But the trend has created legal problems. The Vietnamese tour guide community in Da Nang has submitted a petition to the city’s leaders asking for action to be taken against Chinese nationals who have been offering illegal tours around town. Vietnamese law bans foreigners from working as tour guides.

Some of the unlicensed Chinese tour guides have been distorting Vietnam’s history and culture. According to the petition, one reportedly said that Vietnam still relies on and pays tribute to China; and another claimed that Da Nang’s My Khe Beach belongs to China.

Chinese tourists to Vietnam reached nearly 2.94 million in the first nine months of this year, a 48 percent rise from the same period last year.

Da Nang is currently counting down to the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in November, the most important international event in the city's recent history which will be attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping.