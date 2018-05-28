VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Most SE Asian markets fall; Malaysia down for 5th session in six

By Reuters   May 28, 2018 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
Most SE Asian markets fall; Malaysia down for 5th session in six
An investor monitors share prices on an electronic board at a local securities trading floor in Hanoi. Photo by AFP

U.S.-China trade issues and with the relationship between U.S. and N Korea could be 'pitfalls that could sideswipe the market.'

Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, with Malaysia declining for a fifth session in six, while Indonesia extended gains on the back of financial and infrastructure stocks.

"There are lots of pitfalls that could sideswipe the markets," said Stephen Innes, head of trading APAC at Oanda, referring to the U.S.-China trade issues, N.Korea-U.S. summit and strong U.S. dollar.

U.S. oil futures hit six-week lows on expectations major producers may ease output curbs, while Asian stocks and U.S. share futures gained on signs the United States and North Korea were still working towards holding a summit.

In Malaysia, trading services firms including IHH Healthcare and Sime Darby were among the top losers. IHH Healthcare fell as much as 4.8 percent and Sime Darby plunged 9 percent on disappointing quarterly results.

Vietnam shares fell as much as 2.9 percent to a more than five-month low. Vinhomes JSC declined 5.5 percent and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank fell 5 percent.

Indonesian shares climbed as much as 1.4 percent and were headed for a fifth straight session of gains. Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT rose 5 percent and Bank Central Asia Tbk PT climbed 1.1 percent.

The central bank said on Friday that it would hold an additional meeting of its board of governors on Wednesday to discuss economic and monetary conditions.

"We suspect that the persistent selloff in the rupiah and upward pressures on local government bond yields (despite the recent 25bps rate hike) may prompt further action," DBS said in a note.

"Further BI rate hikes may be needed, with the next one possibly as early as this week."

Related News:
Tags: trade market Stocks Vietnam Malaysia Indonesia
 
Read more
Vietnam should remove all discount limits: industry insiders

Vietnam should remove all discount limits: industry insiders

Canada initiates dumping inquiry into steel imports from China, Vietnam, South Korea

Canada initiates dumping inquiry into steel imports from China, Vietnam, South Korea

New cyber-security law may thwart foreign businesses, stall growth

New cyber-security law may thwart foreign businesses, stall growth

Divestment a fertile ground for corruption, Vietnamese inspectors find

Divestment a fertile ground for corruption, Vietnamese inspectors find

Vietnamese MPs debate land lease period for special economic zones

Vietnamese MPs debate land lease period for special economic zones

Vietnam's Viettel, partners to launch 4G network in Myanmar

Vietnam's Viettel, partners to launch 4G network in Myanmar

Vietnamese lawmakers warn against undue dependence on overseas investors

Vietnamese lawmakers warn against undue dependence on overseas investors

Fuel price hike threatens inflation in Vietnam

Fuel price hike threatens inflation in Vietnam

 
go to top