microsoft-partners-with-vietnam-silicon-valley-to-support-start-ups

Microsoft Vietnam and Vietnam Silicon Valley (VSV), a project backed by the government, have entered a partnership to give the local start-up ecosystem a major boost.

The tech giant signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday, pledging assistance for VSV’s most potential start-ups in the form of training, consultancy, technological support and product launches.

“Through the partnership with leading global tech groups, particularly Microsoft, our training and business development programs will ensure that practical benefits will be created to help Vietnamese start-ups strengthen their capacity,” said Thach Le Anh, who runs VSV.

VSV is an initiative launched by the Vietnamese government in 2013, aiming to replicate some of the best practices of the Silicon Valley in the US to develop tech start-ups.

It has played the role of an incubator for more than 40 Vietnamese start-up projects, including food-finder app Lozi, enterprise utilities platform TechElite and education site Schoolbus.

The partnership signing ceremony between Microsoft and Vietnam Silicon Valley. Photo courtesy of news.microsoft.com

