VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Markets

Vietnamese steel giant to build $180 million plant amid global surplus dispute

By Bui Hong Nhung   April 21, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7
Vietnamese steel giant to build $180 million plant amid global surplus dispute

Hoa Phat Group (HPG), one of the top five leading steel enterprises in Vietnam, is going to invest VND4 trillion (about $180 million) on a new factory to produce steel sheet, despite the rising global steel surplus.

The company explained that Vietnam uses about 2.5 to 2.8 million tons of steel sheet every year. However, most steel factories are located in the south while only one factory is located in the north, with an average annual output of 50,000 tons.

The new factory will be constructed in the northern province of Hung Yen, producing about 400,000 tons of steel sheet for another HPG plant as well as the domestic market.

The company is going to launch the project in May and expects it be completed by the beginning of 2018. HPG added they had raised the money for the project with VND2 trillion invested in fixed assets.

The Vietnam Steel Associsation said that last year, Hoa Phat was the second largest domestic producer of construction steel, accounting for 21.3 percent of the market. In term of steel pipes, Hoa Phat was the largest producer with 359,000 tons, equivalent to 23.2 percent of the market.

Hoa Phat Group was ranked the fifth largest private company in Vietnam in 2015. Starting as a trading company specializing in construction machinery in 1992, Hoa Phat has expanded into the fields of furniture, steel, refrigeration and real estate.

Tags: steel plant VSA steel sheet
 
Read more
Vietnam's agricultural exports top $10 billion in first four months

Vietnam's agricultural exports top $10 billion in first four months

Historic drought cuts Vietnam’s coffee exports by 25 percent

Historic drought cuts Vietnam’s coffee exports by 25 percent

Vietnam's rice export price falls amid global hikes

Vietnam's rice export price falls amid global hikes

Vietnam's taxis to issue customers receipts from July 1

Vietnam's taxis to issue customers receipts from July 1

Petrolimex hikes price of diesel

Petrolimex hikes price of diesel

Vietnam’s first $286 million natural gas import project postponed

Vietnam’s first $286 million natural gas import project postponed

First 100 percent foreign-owned company to enter Vietnam's petrol retail market

First 100 percent foreign-owned company to enter Vietnam's petrol retail market

PetroVietnam and Kuwait Petroleum Corp. eye strategic partnership

PetroVietnam and Kuwait Petroleum Corp. eye strategic partnership

 
go to top