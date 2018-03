A man works at a rice processing factory in Vietnam's southern Mekong delta city of Can Tho. Photo by Reuters

Vietnam could export 6.5 million tons of rice in 2018, the Vietnam News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a deputy agriculture minister as saying.

That would be a 12 percent increase from 2017 exports, according to Reuters calculations.

Vietnam, the world’s third-largest rice exporter, exported 5.8 million tons of rice in 2017, up 20.4 percent from a year earlier and brought in $2.6 billion in exports revenue, customs data showed.