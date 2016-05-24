VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Markets

Vietnam hopes to cash in on cashew exports to the U.S. after Obama visit

By Bui Hong Nhung   May 24, 2016 | 09:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam hopes to cash in on cashew exports to the U.S. after Obama visit

The Vietnam Cashew Association (VCA) expects Obama’s visit to Vietnam will attract more traders from the U.S, which accounts for more than 50 percent of the country’s cashew export volume.

Dang Hoang Giang, vice chairman of the VCA, said that Vietnamese cashew nuts are consumed in large quantities by American people. However, most Vietnamese products are branded by trading companies, so Vietnamese nuts have been unable to make a name for themselves.

“Previously, Americans simply saw Vietnam as a developing country. They didn’t know that Vietnam is the world's largest cashew exporter.”

“Obama’s visit to Vietnam has caught the interest of the U.S press, facilitating Vietnam’s cashew exports to the U.S and other markets,” Giang said.

The chairman said that Vietnamese cashew nuts are exempt from import duties to the U.S market. However, after the Trans-Pacific Agreement (TPP) comes into effect in 2018, Vietnam’s cashew will receive preferential treatment according to the TPP’s rules of origin clause.

Karen Ross from California's Department of Food and Agriculture said during a business trip to Vietnam in April that cashews are among the most popular Vietnamese farm produce exported to the U.S., adding that the country’s cashew exports are likely to grow after the TPP is finalized.

The VCA estimated that Vietnam exported 28,500 tons of cashew nuts in the first quarter of this year, up 8.8 percent in volume compared to the same period of last year

Tags: Obama cashew exports TPP VCA
 
Read more
Food company threatens to sue authorities over cancer-threat claims

Food company threatens to sue authorities over cancer-threat claims

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax duty on Vietnamese steel

Malaysia imposes anti-dumping tax duty on Vietnamese steel

Vietnam’s banana export prices slide as demand from China slips

Vietnam’s banana export prices slide as demand from China slips

Vietnam to import 870,000 tons of cashew nuts in 2016 as domestic supply falls short

Vietnam to import 870,000 tons of cashew nuts in 2016 as domestic supply falls short

Vietnam’s rice exports projected to fall in second quarter

Vietnam’s rice exports projected to fall in second quarter

Foreign invasion threatens domestic retail market share

Foreign invasion threatens domestic retail market share

Petrolimex raises retail prices of oil products

Petrolimex raises retail prices of oil products

Vietnamese rice exports unlikely to suffer from Thailand’s massive stockpile sale

Vietnamese rice exports unlikely to suffer from Thailand’s massive stockpile sale

 
go to top