Sun Group’s resort property projects come with special gifts, privileges

Sun Group will launch 20 resort villas and condotels next week and buyers will be given valuable gifts and have a chance of winning up to VND1 billion ($44,000).

The two resort projects, Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort and Condotel Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, will be unveiled at the launch event at JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa between Wednesday and Sunday next week.

Sun Group will launch 20 resort villas and condotels next week.

Buyers of the Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort project will receive 2.5 ounces of gold worth around VND90 million ($4,000) and a lucky draw ticket for a $44,000 prize.

Meanwhile, buyers of Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay condotels will receive VND50 million and a chance to win five ounces of gold. The promotions are available for deposits made in the first quarter of 2017.

Customers of the projects will also benefit from attractive perks and benefits.

Sun Group, in collaboration with Techcombank, offers financing of up to 70 percent, zero-percent interest loans, and a grace period of up to 24 months on the principle. Loans will have terms of 15 years for the Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort and 25 years for the Phu Quoc Emerald Bay. The bank also provides support if customers repay their debt early.

Real estate experts estimated that thanks to the preferential credit support, people will only need to have around VND1 billion to start living at the luxury Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay at Khem Beach. And with the initial investment of just around VND6-7 billion ($270,000), they can own a Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort villa worth as much as $1 million at Ong Doi Cape, facing the sea on both sides.

A Techcombank representative said it adopts flexible measures to assess customers’ financial capacity. Properties, saving books, stocks and other assets can all be used as collateral.

The projects are developed on prime locations with beautiful scenery.

According to the developer, customers can expect a profit rate of 9 percent a year in nine years at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay and 10 years at Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort from leasing back the condotels and villas.

They will receive 15 free night stays during the lease time at the very projects they invest in, or one of many Sun Group hotels or resorts around Vietnam, including InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, which is the only resort to have won the prestigious World’s Most Luxury Resort from the World Travel Awards for the past three years.

Other resorts on the list are Premier Village Danang Resort, one of the most beautiful beachside resorts in the world, Novotel Danang Premier Han River and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa. They also have the chance to become a member of SOL Club to receive privileges at Sun Group’s parks and golf courses.

Buyers will receive free night stays at some of the most luxurious resorts and hotels.