Rice prices bounce back after drought and salinity

The average price of grain rice was between VND4,500 ($0.2) and VND6,500 per kilogram, with an average increase of VND500 from last month.

The rice market in the Mekong Delta has rallied following China's renewed interest in rice imports from Vietnam.

Vietnam’s rice output from the 2015-2016 winter-spring crop slumped by about 190,000 tons from the 2014-2015 crop, standing at about 11.4 million tons due to natural hazards, said the source.

Rice productivity followed the same path with a fall of 220 kilograms per hectare.