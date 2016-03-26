VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Markets

Rice prices bounce back after drought and salinity

By Bui Hong Nhung   March 26, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7

Rice prices in the Mekong Delta saw some signs of growth in March after falling in the first two months of 2016, a Vietnamese government source said.

The average price of grain rice was between VND4,500 ($0.2) and VND6,500 per kilogram, with an average increase of VND500 from last month.

The rice market in the Mekong Delta has rallied following China's renewed interest in rice imports from Vietnam.

Vietnam’s rice output from the 2015-2016 winter-spring crop slumped by about 190,000 tons from the 2014-2015 crop, standing at about 11.4 million tons due to natural hazards, said the source.

Rice productivity followed the same path with a fall of 220 kilograms per hectare.

Tags: rice import Mekong Delta salinity drought
 
Read more
Vietnam to sustain rice exports despite failed crops

Vietnam to sustain rice exports despite failed crops

Hanoi bourse sells $1.51 billion of government bonds in March

Hanoi bourse sells $1.51 billion of government bonds in March

Asia shares, dollar on defensive ahead of US job data, factory surveys

Asia shares, dollar on defensive ahead of US job data, factory surveys

Vietnam’s coal, natural gas, LPG output rise; crude oil down in Q1

Vietnam’s coal, natural gas, LPG output rise; crude oil down in Q1

Dollar strengthens against major peers on Fed talk

Dollar strengthens against major peers on Fed talk

Oil slide, strong dollar drag Asian shares lower

Oil slide, strong dollar drag Asian shares lower

Tons of goods stranded after railway bridge collapse

Tons of goods stranded after railway bridge collapse

Vietnam slashes import duty on diesel and jet fuels

Vietnam slashes import duty on diesel and jet fuels

 
go to top