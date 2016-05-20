petrolimex-raises-retail-prices-of-oil-products

The new price for gasoline is VND16,520 ($0.74) per liter for RON 95, up 1.47 percent; VND15,820 for RON 92, up 1.54 percent; and VND15,310 for E5 RON 95, up 1.6 percent.

The price for 0.05 percent sulfur diesel saw the most significant growth with a 2.54 percent rise to touch VND11,300 per liter.

Kerosene followed the same trend to stand at VND9,640 per liter, up two percent.

Source: Petrolimex

On May 5, Petrolimex increased retail prices for oil products from four percent to over six percent.

Vietnam’s oil product prices are adjusted every 15 days by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.