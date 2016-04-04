VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Markets

Hanoi bourse sells $1.51 billion of government bonds in March

By Toan Dao, Ha Phuong   April 4, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7

The Hanoi Stock Exchange, better known as the HNX, sold VND34.3 trillion ($1.51 billion) worth of government bonds issued by the State Treasury of Vietnam in 15 auctions in March, up 21.2 percent from February, a government statement showed Monday.

Details of coupon rates for government bonds in March:

hanoi-bourse-sells-151-billion-of-government-bonds-in-march
 

Compared with February, the coupon rate of three-year bonds in March fell by about 0.2 percent per year while that of five-year bonds fell by 0.22 percent. The coupon rate of the remaining 15-year, 20-year and 30-year bonds in March remained unchanged from the second month of the year.

The total volume of government bonds sold by the outright method on the secondary market in March reached 713 million worth VND74.10 trillion, surging 43.6 percent in value from February.

Trading volume through repurchase agreements in March stood at more than 582 million bonds worth over VND56 trillion, jumping 121 percent in comparison with February.
Foreign investors bought more than VND4.9 trillion worth of bonds in the month and sold more than VND2.8 trillion of them under the outright method.
Sales transactions by foreigners under the repos method were VND201 billion in value, while no buying transactions were recorded.

Tags: Vietnam government bonds financial markets Vietnam coupon rate
 
Read more
EVN to ensure power supplies during dry season

EVN to ensure power supplies during dry season

Vietnamese mangos to get taste of Australian market

Vietnamese mangos to get taste of Australian market

Nestle changes growing habits of Vietnamese coffee farmers

Nestle changes growing habits of Vietnamese coffee farmers

Vietnam to sustain rice exports despite failed crops

Vietnam to sustain rice exports despite failed crops

Asia shares, dollar on defensive ahead of US job data, factory surveys

Asia shares, dollar on defensive ahead of US job data, factory surveys

Vietnam’s coal, natural gas, LPG output rise; crude oil down in Q1

Vietnam’s coal, natural gas, LPG output rise; crude oil down in Q1

Rice prices bounce back after drought and salinity

Rice prices bounce back after drought and salinity

Dollar strengthens against major peers on Fed talk

Dollar strengthens against major peers on Fed talk

 
go to top