VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Markets

Drought struck Vietnam to import 100,000 tons of sugar

By Bui Hong Nhung   June 11, 2016 | 12:04 pm GMT+7

The Ministry of Industry and Trade decided to import around 100,000 tons of sugar this year to meet growing demand in the local market, said the government online news portal.

Under the commitment made with the World Trade Organization, each year, Vietnam has to import a fixed quota of sugar from foreign countries with an on-year increase of five percent. This year, the import quota of sugar is around 85,000 tons.

However, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said that Vietnamese enterprises have faced difficulties amid the continuous rise of sugar prices, making them unable to buy enough sugar for processing activities. In addition, many traders tend to keep sugar in stock to wait for further price hikes, exacerbating the problem of sugar supply shortages.

On June 1, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc approved the plan to immediately import 100,000 tons of sugar in addition to the quota of 85,000 tons to meet sugar demands of Vietnamese enterprises.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said that each year, Vietnam produces about more than one million tons of sugar. This year, sugar output will fall by 200,000 tons due to the prolonged drought caused by El Nino while the demand for sugar grows by 100,000 tons.

Based on the above figures, the Ministry of Industry and Trade sent a proposal to the Prime Minister, asking for an additional 200,000 tons or sugar imports to push up the quota to 285,000 tons.

Related news:

> Anti-smuggling forces likely to own confiscated illegal sugar

> Sugar factory fined $21,500 for pollution, mass fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river

Tags: sugar imports. sugar supplies import quota WTO
 
Read more
Vietnam's coal imports jump to record high as summer comes

Vietnam's coal imports jump to record high as summer comes

Vietnam's textiles: Low productivity could eat up TPP benefits

Vietnam's textiles: Low productivity could eat up TPP benefits

Vietnamese farmers lick their lips at rising lychee prices

Vietnamese farmers lick their lips at rising lychee prices

Luxury cars

Luxury cars "sold out" in Vietnam ahead of 90 percent tax hike

Vietnam plants $490 million to grow

Vietnam plants $490 million to grow "billion-dollar trees"

Dry spell likely to push Vietnam's coffee output to four-year low

Dry spell likely to push Vietnam's coffee output to four-year low

Vietnamese lychee exports grounded by conflicting inspection regulations

Vietnamese lychee exports grounded by conflicting inspection regulations

Vietnam relies on China for medicinal herbs amid limited domestic supplies

Vietnam relies on China for medicinal herbs amid limited domestic supplies

 
go to top