Australia ready to get its teeth into Vietnamese longans in 2019

Australia has reviewed and assessed the cultivation, processing and packaging of longans in Vietnam, and may grant an import license for the fruit next year.

After lychees, mangoes and dragon fruit, longans could be Vietnam’s fourth fruit to gain access to the market, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Last month, a team from Australia’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources visited Vietnam to review and assess the plantation, processing and packaging of longans in the provinces of Ben Tre and Hung Yen, the country’s biggest producers.

The Australian team said Vietnamese longans may be licensed to enter its market from 2019.

Australia’s Department of Agriculture and Water Resources will make an assessment and draw up a draft regulation for imports of the fruit, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam's total fruit and vegetable exports hit $604 million in the first two months of this year, marking a jump of 43.4 percent on-year and leaving other key agricultural exports far behind.

A growing appetite among foreign consumers for Vietnamese fruit is expected to reduce the country’s reliance on China, which accounted for 70 percent of Vietnam's fruit and vegetable exports in 2016. Local fruits are now exported to 60 countries and territories.