Made-in-Vietnam woodwork conquering international premium markets

Interior at Park Hyatt St. Kitts resort was designed and constructed by a Vietnamese firm. Photo courtesy of AA Corportaion

With high quality and reasonable price, made-in-Vietnam woodwork has made its presence felt in luxury interior design projects worldwide.

Last year, a team of 70 workers from Vietnam of design and construction company AA Corp were sent to the Caribbean to construct the interior of the luxury Park Hyatt St. Kitts resort. The $16 million project included components on interior design, millwork and loose furniture.

Dubai based airline Emirates, the largest in the Middle East, also used Vietnamese-made woodwork for the interior of their first class cabins.

“The U.S., Japan, Dubai, Singapore, Myanmar and Laos all have premium constructions with signature material from Vietnam,” said Nguyen Quoc Khanh, chairman of the Handicraft and Wood Industry Association of Ho Chi Minh City (HAWA).

Premium hotel and resort corporations in the world such as Starwood, Accor, IHG, Marriott, Hilton and Fairmont all want to select Vietnamese businesses to design and construct the interior of their buildings, Khanh said, adding that these companies like made-in-Vietnam wood products because of their high quality and reasonable prices.

With world class craftsmanship, Vietnamese wood businesses can now offer complete five-star woodwork instead of just selling individual products, said Nguyen Chanh Phuong, CEO of Danh Moc Limited Company, which designs kitchens.

Approaching the high-end segment of the market is what local businesses have been aiming for for years, Phuong said, adding that with improved customer service and advertising, Vietnam can penetrate even further into the premium market.

Vietnamese wood companies also need to thrive to achieve better product value instead of running after revenue goals and export targets, said Tran Viet Tien, CEO of Lavanto Home Décor, which manufactures a variety of home products.

Businesses also need to invest more in automation, human resources and design to reach new heights, Tien said.

Vietnam is currently world’s top five exporter of wood, behind China, Germany, Italy and Poland. Last year, Vietnam exported $8 billion worth of wood and forest products and the country aims to reach a $9 billion target this year.