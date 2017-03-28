Jetstar Pacific launches low-cost flight between Hong Kong and central Vietnam

Jetstar Pacific has started its Da Nang – Hong Kong service, using Airbus A320 aircraft with 180 seats in economy class, to meet the rising travel demand and promote tourism in Vietnam's central resort city, the Da Nang tourism department said.

Tickets cost from VND290,000 ($12.75) for one-way flight, which lasts one hour and 45 minutes, the department said in a report, citing the airline.

The carrier will run three flights per week on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

The route, which was launched Monday, is the budget airline's third international route linking Da Nang with foreign cities, after Taipei of Taiwan and Singapore.

Jetstar Pacific, 70 percent-owned by flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and 30 percent by Australia's Qantas Airways, currently operates flights to 80 destinations of 17 countries.

International tourist arrivals to Da Nang last year jumped 31.6 percent from 2015 to 1.7 million.

Cathay Dragon and HK Express have already been operating on the Da Nang-Hong Kong route, with seven flights and three flights per week, respectively.