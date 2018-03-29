Innovative startup bridges gaps between businesses and consumers

A mobile app from Vietnam has shaken the entertainment industry as it expands into neighboring markets such as Thailand, the Philippines Manila and Hong Kong, marking a significant milestone as it embarks on its two-year journey plan from 2018 to 2020.

March 2018 is the start of a two-year development plan for Wisepass. CEO Lam Tran said the startup has expanded into neighboring markets, providing a growing number of foreigner visitors to partners in Vietnam.

Founded in August 2016, WisePass is now linked with more than 140 venues in major cities such as Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Bangkok and Manila. In the next 18 months, the company expects to increase its membership to 1,000 and also expand its location-network to reach 1,000 places. The app currently has over 400 members and has been used nearly 11,680 times.

The staff of Wisepass celebrate a new milestone.

“Every month, we drive more than 1,500 visits to our partners and plan to reach more than 10,000 visits monthly by the end of this year. We are now based in Saigon, Hanoi and Bangkok, but we plan to expand to more locations such as Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur within 1 year,” said Lam.

In March 2018, WisePass organized a special program with the cooperation of ‘NAMO Italian Restaurant. CEO Lam said: "This is one of the important events that we regularly organize for all of the subscribed members as well as our partners which have been with us since the very beginning.”

This collaboration has brought positive results for both WisePass and 'NAMO Italian Restaurant. Many new customers have joined and sampled Italian chef Franco Palandra's special menu. 22 members of WisePass took part in the program and left positive feedback.

Oliver Delmotte, operations manager at ’NAMO, said "We are very happy with the results of this special menu that WisePass has offered to its members at ‘NAMO Italian Restaurant. It's again an example on how fast we managed to set it up with WisePass. Within half a day, it was available on the app. The overall result is great and we are very happy with the outcome. It looks like WisePass members were quite enjoying the food too.”

In NAMO restaurant's kitchen.

WisePass is a technology-based platform that connects users with diverse entertainment services through paid membership packages. Members are entitled to use a free daily offer such as a five-star restaurant meal, a bottle of alcohol at the bar, a coffee or a movie ticket at the best places in town.

Last year, the application received hundreds of thousands of dollars from local and foreign capital funds such as Expara Ventures (Singapore), VIISA (Vietnam), Dragon Capital Fund and Hanwha Group (Korea). The investment has been used to develop products, increase the number of users and expand the business to other markets.