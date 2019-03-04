VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnamese pork banned in several countries due to swine fever fears

By Hong Chau   March 4, 2019 | 01:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese pork banned in several countries due to swine fever fears
Passengers carrying pork from Vietnam to Taiwan, Japan and Australia will be fined or imprisoned. Photo by Reuters

Many countries are banning pork imports from Vietnam following the recent outbreaks of African swine fever in the country.

Violators of the ban face fines and even imprisonment.

Taiwan has announced that Vietnamese people coming in with pork products would be fined about $6,500, according to Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The fine will go up to $33,000 if a passenger is caught for a second time and denied entry if they do not pay the fine in full.

A Vietnamese woman was fined $6,500 for bringing a pork snack into Taichung airport in central Taiwan on February 27.

Vietnam Airlines has been warning passengers against carrying pork items into Japan and Australia.

Passengers carrying raw or processed foods to Japan from Vietnam must have a certificate of safety, failing which they face three years' imprisonment or a fine of JPY1 million ($8,900).

In Australia, passengers must declare all foods made from plant or animal ingredients or face a fine of AUD420,000 ($298,032).

Dubai, the U.K. and the U.S. also prohibit pork products from Vietnam.

Following China and Mongolia, Vietnam has become the third Asian country hit by the incurable African swine fever, which has been detected in the cities of Hanoi and Hai Phong, and four provinces of Thai Binh, Hung Yen, Ha Nam, Thanh Hoa and Hai Duong.

The flu is a viral disease that infects all pig species through bodily fluids such as blood and mucus. It causes hemorrhagic fever with a 100 percent mortality rate.

Humans are not affected by the disease.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam African swine fever ban pork food immigration Taiwan fine
 
Read more
Rice exports slump, food association seeks government help

Rice exports slump, food association seeks government help

Tour bookings to North Korea surges post-summit

Tour bookings to North Korea surges post-summit

Vietnam to build $3.3-bln gas power plant in central province

Vietnam to build $3.3-bln gas power plant in central province

Trump-Kim summit souvenirs sell like hot cakes

Trump-Kim summit souvenirs sell like hot cakes

Major aviation deals inked as US, Vietnam presidents meet

Major aviation deals inked as US, Vietnam presidents meet

Vietnam tourism hopes to make hay while the summit sun shines

Vietnam tourism hopes to make hay while the summit sun shines

Foreign investment crucial to Vietnamese banks in 2019: Moody’s

Foreign investment crucial to Vietnamese banks in 2019: Moody’s

 
go to top