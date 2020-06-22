Vietnamese more worried about tech takeover than regional peers

Customers use their cell phones at a drink shop in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Vietnam Tech Consumer Report 2020 said 66 percent of Vietnamese respondents were worried that technology was taking over their lives, compared to 39 percent in Thailand and 52 percent in Myanmar.

The survey was carried out by research firm InsightAsia and public relations and digital marketing agency Vero in the three countries prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Despite higher concerns over the tech sector impacts on livelihoods than in neighboring countries, 65 percent of Vietnamese respondents also stated that technology has had an overall positive impact on their lives. These benefits ranged from improving work performances and personal relationships to getting more relaxation time and stress relief.

However, half the respondents stated that technological advances were causing them to lose sleep.

Around 33-39 percent, higher than in Thailand and Myanmar, had said they were experiencing more conflicts and feeling disconnected to real life. The figure implies the possibility of a backlash against social media uptrend in Vietnam, the report said.