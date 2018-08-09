VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnam Steel Association hopes to circumvent ban on scrap imports

By Anh Tu   August 9, 2018 | 10:04 am GMT+7
Vietnam Steel Association hopes to circumvent ban on scrap imports
Vietnam imported 2.6 million tons of metal scrap in the first six months of 2018. Photo by Reuters

The Vietnam Steel Association wants the ban on metal scrap waived so that its members can continue importing it as feedstock.

Making steel from steel and iron scrap is an environment-friendly process, which produces only a fifth of the emissions as using iron ore, the VSA said in a letter to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

China has been restructuring its steel industry in recent years to prioritize using metal scrap, and a similar trend can be seen in the U.S. and EU, it said.

Since the supply of metal scrap in Vietnam can only meet 40 percent of their needs, steelmakers have to depend on imports for the rest, it said.

The VSA petition follows a recent government order to stop import of scrap, which warned that Vietnam is on the verge of becoming the world’s dumping ground after China stopped scrap imports on January 1.

The letter also proposed severe penalties for steelmakers violating import regulations and causing harm to the environment.

Seventy two Vietnamese steelmakers imported over 2.6 million tons of metal scrap in the first half this year, mostly from Japan, the U.S. and Hong Kong.

The figure is estimated to reach 19 million tons in the period from 2018 to 2020, according to the VSA.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam VSA steel ban scrap import
 
Read more
Vietnam investment: hectic M&A in 2018

Vietnam investment: hectic M&A in 2018

Foreign-invested auto firms make a U-turn in Vietnam

Foreign-invested auto firms make a U-turn in Vietnam

Vietnam’s renewable energy sector in a state of flux

Vietnam’s renewable energy sector in a state of flux

In Saigon, supply fails to meet demand for mid-range apartments

In Saigon, supply fails to meet demand for mid-range apartments

Road, rail investment to push Vietnam infrastructure growth

Road, rail investment to push Vietnam infrastructure growth

Lack of legal framework, title deeds for condotels worries buyers

Lack of legal framework, title deeds for condotels worries buyers

No, maybe: industry insiders divided on property bubble

No, maybe: industry insiders divided on property bubble

 
go to top