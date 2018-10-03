VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnam mulls banning sales of pre-used SIM cards

By Nguyen Ha   October 3, 2018 | 05:10 pm GMT+7
Vietnam mulls banning sales of pre-used SIM cards
According to current regulations, subscribers are only required to provide personal information and sign a declaration form to register for their first three prepaid mobile subscriptions.

The Ministry of Information and Communications has proposed the ban of pre-used SIM card sale to better control network subscribers.

If approved, its amendments to a 2011 government decree will outlaw sales of existing prepaid SIM cards.

They will also ban the activation of SIM cards before full and correct information about subscribers is obtained. 

This is the ministry's latest attempt to regulate the use of mobile services and check the widespread use of SIM cards registered in other people’s names.

In an attempt last year it had ordered mobile network operators to sign agreements to stop selling pre-registered SIM cards and sought to punish violations.

But the effort failed with sales of pre-registered SIM cards continuing to occur openly, allowing people to easily buy SIM cards without providing any identification whatsoever.

The ministry also proposes amendment would also scrap a requirement for subscribers that use more than three SIM cards.

According to current regulations, subscribers are only required to provide personal information and sign a declaration form to register for their first three prepaid mobile subscriptions. However, starting from the fourth subscription, users are required to sign a contract with the network operator for each number.

The regulation was initially established as a soft measure to prevent businesses from pre-registering and pre-activating SIM cards before selling.

It however has not been as effective as expected as businesses cannot know if the users sell their SIM cards without re-signing their contracts to reflect the change of ownership, the ministry said in its proposal.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam phone mobile network SIM card regulation Ministry of Information and Communications
 
Read more
Competition heats up in third-party merchandise, food delivery market

Competition heats up in third-party merchandise, food delivery market

Asia Coffee: Vietnam quiet despite recovery in global prices; Indonesia premiums tighten

Asia Coffee: Vietnam quiet despite recovery in global prices; Indonesia premiums tighten

Mixed bag: VinFast’s new cars cause excitement, skepticism

Mixed bag: VinFast’s new cars cause excitement, skepticism

Tragedy of errors: Central Highlands farmers peppered with a debt crisis

Tragedy of errors: Central Highlands farmers peppered with a debt crisis

Vietnam contemplates longer life for passenger, cargo aircraft

Vietnam contemplates longer life for passenger, cargo aircraft

Vietnamese giants want out from billion-dollar oil refinery projects

Vietnamese giants want out from billion-dollar oil refinery projects

Vietnam warned it is planning one airport too many

Vietnam warned it is planning one airport too many

 
go to top