VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Vietnam air travel demand surges 12 pct

By Thi Ha   December 30, 2019 | 02:44 pm GMT+7
Vietnam air travel demand surges 12 pct
Passengers queue at a check-in counter in HCMC's Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Photo by Shutterstock/Phuong D. Nguyen.

Airports across Vietnam served near 116 million passengers this year, up 12 percent from 2018, with Vietnam Airlines Group and Vietjet dominating the market.

About 64 percent, or 74 million passengers, were domestic, up 11 percent from last year, according to Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

The remaining 41.7 million foreign travelers grew by 13.6 percent from last year, with Noi Bai International Airport, Da Nang International Airport and central Cam Ranh International Airport near Nha Trang experiencing the highest traffic growth.

Vietnam Airlines Group accounted for over 50 percent of the market share. It comprises national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, low-cost arm Jetstar Pacific and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO).

Budget carrier Vietjet accounted for 41.9 percent of the market.

ACV Chairman Lai Xuan Thanh said overload will be a challenge next year as red tape in aviation infrastructure and investment constrains upgrade and expansion projects, like at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, which handles 30 percent of the country’s air passengers.

Another concern is slower growth in foreign passenger numbers, which dropped from over 20 percent in 2016-2018 to 13.6 percent, he added.

ACV forecasts the number of air passengers would rise by 10 percent to 127 million next year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam air travel 2019 aviation demand air passengers
 
Read more
Tech sector revenue expands nearly 9 pct in 2019

Tech sector revenue expands nearly 9 pct in 2019

Vietnam to import 100,000 tonnes of pork

Vietnam to import 100,000 tonnes of pork

Hanoi’s suburban malls vacant for years

Hanoi’s suburban malls vacant for years

Cargo handling up 14 pct in Vietnamese ports

Cargo handling up 14 pct in Vietnamese ports

Resort real estate lost ground in 2019

Resort real estate lost ground in 2019

Vietnam mulls raising foreign ownership cap in local petrol firms

Vietnam mulls raising foreign ownership cap in local petrol firms

Cigarette smuggling costs Vietnam hundreds of millions of dollars

Cigarette smuggling costs Vietnam hundreds of millions of dollars

Vietnam has enough pork in stock: PM

Vietnam has enough pork in stock: PM

 
go to top