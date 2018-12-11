TV ad prices register record hike for AFF Cup final

A 30-second TV ad for the second leg of the AFF Cup final will cost $40,670. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Dong

The record price in the history of football broadcasting in Vietnam has been set by National broadcaster VTV's Centre for Advertising and Television Services (VTAd).

The previous record, also set this year, was the World Cup final, at VND800 million ($34,250).

The latest price is far higher than the VND450 million ($19,230) per 30s spot for the Asiad 2018 semifinals when Vietnam faced South Korea.

VTV has also announced that ads carried by its channels VTV5 and VTV6 will cost less for shorter time slots: shorter-term options such as 10s, 15s and 20s spots are priced at VND475 million ($20,338), 570 million ($24,405) and 712.5 million ($30,485) respectively.

"The second leg of the final is expected to have a very large audience, so the price is a little bit higher. However, I believe the price is still attractive enough for big brands to still fight over the advertising spot," said Hoang Thuong Giap, CEO of media and advertising agency MAO Media.

The right to broadcast the AFF Cup 2018 in Vietnam is jointly held by VTV, Next Media Solutions JSC (Next Media) and Green Communications Corporation (Green Communications).

VTV currently owns the copyright package on terrestrial television, while Next Media and Green Communications have complete control over satellite, cable, IPTV, OTT, radio, Internet, social media, cellular networks and public displays.

The first leg between Vietnam and Malaysia will be played at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Malaysia Tuesday night; and the second leg on December 15 at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam.