VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Rice exports shrink in first five months

By Hung Le   June 25, 2019 | 08:55 am GMT+7
Rice exports shrink in first five months
Grains are seen on assembly line of a rice processing factory in Vietnam's southern Mekong Delta city of Can Tho. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Vietnam’s rice exports fell 6.3 percent in volume and 20.4 percent in value in the first five months of 2019 compared to the same period last year.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on Monday that the country exported a total of 2.76 million tons of rice worth around $1.18 billion in the first five months.

Apart from the Philippines, Vietnam's exports to its main markets like China, Indonesia and Bangladesh fell during this period.

Vietnam exported only 239,000 tons of rice to these three markets, compared to 1.44 million tons in the same period last year, a six-fold drop.

This situation is expected to drag on until the end of the year, as a result of various reasons including high levels of rice inventory from China’s last harvest, Indonesia having general elections this year, and the recovery of post-flood production in Bangladesh, the ministry said.

Export prices of rice also fell sharply this year, averaging only $427.5 per ton, a decrease of $77 per ton over last year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vietnam is the third biggest rice exporter in the world behind India and Thailand, selling the grain to some 150 countries and territories.

In 2018, rice exports grew 5.1 percent in volume (6.1 million tons) and 16.3 percent ($3.08 billion) in value year-on-year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam rice export drop five-month
 
Read more
HCMC real estate market spirals downward

HCMC real estate market spirals downward

Pork gets dear as African swine fever spreads

Pork gets dear as African swine fever spreads

State asset management firm plans to set up bad debt exchange

State asset management firm plans to set up bad debt exchange

Vietnam Electricty returns to profitability

Vietnam Electricty returns to profitability

Vietnam to slap anti-dumping duties on Chinese, South Korean steel

Vietnam to slap anti-dumping duties on Chinese, South Korean steel

Take acquisition route, Deputy PM tells South Korean banks

Take acquisition route, Deputy PM tells South Korean banks

Vietnam sees surge in auto sales

Vietnam sees surge in auto sales

 
go to top