Malaysia slaps duties on Vietnamese steel

By Hung Le   September 7, 2019 | 08:15 am GMT+7

Malaysia has imposed temporary anti-dumping duties of 3.70 - 20.13 percent on cold-rolled and non-alloy steel imported from Vietnam.

They will apply for 120 days, starting retrospectively from August 26, according to the Department of Trade Remedies under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The decision follows a recent investigation by Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry of steel imports from four countries, Vietnam, China, Japan, and South Korea, for dumping.

It has also slapped preliminary duties of 3.98 – 26.38 percent on China, 26.39 percent on Japan and 0-3.84 percent on South Korea, the department said.

Vietnamese producers have the right to complain about the decision to Malaysia before September 13, it said.

Indonesia has also commenced a dumping investigation into imports of cold-rolled galvanized steel products from Vietnam and China, the department added.

Vietnamese steel products have also attracted dumping investigations by Malaysia and Thailand and two by India since the beginning of this year.

