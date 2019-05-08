VnExpress International
‘Make in Vietnam’ campaign targets top 30 IT status

By Phuong Nguyen    May 8, 2019 | 08:27 pm GMT+7

Inspired by similar campaigns in other countries, ‘Make in Vietnam’ seeks to establish 100,000 tech firms by 2030.

Make in Vietnam is an initiative of the Ministry of Information and Communications to promote IT development in the country. Photo by Reuters

"Make in Vietnam" is an initiative of the Ministry of Information and Communications to promote IT development in the country. Photo by Reuters

This is double the current tally of 50,000 tech firms.

An initiative of the Ministry of Information and Communications (MoIC) to promote the technology industry in Vietnam, 'Make in Vietnam' takes its inspiration from "Made in China 2025", "Make in India," "Made in Japan" and other campaigns.

In promoting the establishment of 100,000 tech firms, the aim is to take Vietnam into the top 30 countries in information technology development.

The "Make in Vietnam" slogan has attracted a great deal of attention at a press conference on Monday prior to the National Forum on Developing Vietnam Technology Companies.

On Thursday, May 9, the forum, with this slogan a major highlight, will take place at the National Convention Center in Hanoi. 

"Since late last year, the ministry has considered having a slogan for the country's ICT industry. The phrase 'Made in Vietnam' literally means 'Produced in Vietnam'. It is in the past tense, while 'Make in Vietnam' indicates Vietnamese people proactively, creatively designing and producing products that contribute to the technology community," said To Thi Thu Huong, deputy director of the MoIC's Information Technology Department (MIC). 

Organized by the MoIC and VnExpress, the event will gather more than 1,000 government representatives, corporate leaders and experts.

They will discuss and exchange ideas on how to make Vietnam a technological powerhouse. 

Commenting on the nation’s potential, Phan Tam, MoIC Deputy Minister, said: "Vietnam can completely create cheap industrial products like Korea and Taiwan on the spot."

In 2018, Vietnam’s IT industry earned an estimated revenue of $98.9 billion, with the main earners being the hardware - electronics industry ($88 billion), software industry ($4.3 billion), IT services ($5.7 billion) and digital content industry ($800 million). 

The industry contributed nearly VND50 trillion ($2.14 billion) to the state budget last year, creating jobs for more than a million workers.

According to World Trade Organization (WTO), Vietnam ranks second in the world in manufacturing of office equipment and smart phones. It also ranks among the top 10 attractive countries  in the Asia-Pacific region and top 30 in the world for software outsourcing.

Thursday’s conference is sponsored by VNG, BE GROUP, VCCorp, VSmart, CMC Group, MISA, MobiFone, SaigonTourist, and MK Group.

Tags: Make in Vietnam National Forum on Vietnam Technology Enterprise Development IT industry
 
