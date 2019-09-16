LNG Ltd to supply gas to Vietnam from Louisiana project

LNG Ltd. will supply 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas to Vietnam per year. Photo by Shutterstock/Vytautas Kielaitis.

The Vietnam project includes an LNG import terminal, and a 32,000-megawatt combined-cycle power plant in the coastal province of Bac Lieu, where the Houston-based company will supply gas and Vietnam-based Delta Offshore Energy will generate electricity and sell it.

Two million tonnes of LNG per year will be supplied from its Magnolia project, which locks in a buyer for 25 percent of the supply from the project.

The deal comes at a time when LNG Ltd has been struggling to lock in sales agreements for its Magnolia project due to the U.S. trade dispute with China, which has been seen as a key potential customer for U.S. LNG projects.

"Our alliance with LNG Limited will allow the Government of Vietnam to have a stronger relationship with the U.S. market," Bobby Quintos, engineering managing director for Delta Offshore Energy, said in a joint statement.

Pending government approvals, the project is expected to begin operations in 2023.