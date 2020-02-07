VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Industries

Financial sector elicits most complaints in Vietnam

By Dang Khoa   February 7, 2020 | 01:36 pm GMT+7
Financial sector elicits most complaints in Vietnam
Employees serve customers at a bank in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

Banking, finance and insurance were the three industries to receive the most customer complaints in 2019, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has reported.

They accounted for 41 percent of customer complaints followed by telephone and telecommunications (19 percent) and electronics (7 percent), the Vietnam Competition Authority under the ministry said

"We notice an increasing number of online loan services companies. These models are expanding and increasing rapidly in terms of both number of customers and value of disbursements, thus leading to an increase in complaints."

The Vietnam Competition Authority said it answered 5,186 out of 9,295 calls its call center received last year, 1,422 of them being violations of consumer rights and requests to resolve them.

Around 34 percent of all complaints related to consumer information protection, mainly about businesses illegally collecting consumer information and not correcting information on customers' request, which led to continuing usage of the information, it said.

The most frequent other complaints pertained to contracts with service providers (20 percent), information provided by sellers (17 percent) and goods quantity, quality and delivery time (14 percent).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam banking finance insurance customer complaints Vietnam Competition Authority Ministry of Industry and Trade
 
Read more
Banks roll out support packages for nCoV affected businesses

Banks roll out support packages for nCoV affected businesses

Textile, footwear firms in a stitch as coronavirus infects material sourcing

Textile, footwear firms in a stitch as coronavirus infects material sourcing

Vietnam mulls scrapping import tariffs on face masks

Vietnam mulls scrapping import tariffs on face masks

Fruit containers stuck as China border gate closes

Fruit containers stuck as China border gate closes

Gasoline motorcycle sales down as electric bikes gain popularity

Gasoline motorcycle sales down as electric bikes gain popularity

Tuna exports to US surge

Tuna exports to US surge

Tourism, hospitality forked by coronavirus outbreak

Tourism, hospitality forked by coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak pinches Vietnamese farmers hard

Coronavirus outbreak pinches Vietnamese farmers hard

 
go to top