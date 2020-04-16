Carriers increase frequency of domestic flights

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC has just a handful of people on March 13, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has said flights to HCMC would be instructed to land at least 90 minutes apart.

Vietnam Airlines will double its frequency to two flights a day but would continue to fly just once to Da Nang City.

Budget carrier Jetstar Pacific will be increasing its flight frequency between Hanoi and HCMC from four per week to one a day.

Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways have already increased the frequency on several other domestic routes, and have started selling tickets for more than two flights a day on the HCMC-Hanoi sector.

To ensure safety, the carriers have pledged to carefully disinfect and clean aircraft on landing. The crew on all flights and technicians will be wear protective equipment.

Passengers will be required to wear face masks for the entire duration of their flight. The airlines announced their plans after a review by the CAAV of the April 16-30 period.

They had only been permitted to operate a limited number of flights between the three major cities of Hanoi, Da Nang and HCMC between April 1 and 15 following the government's directive on the prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic.