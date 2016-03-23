VnExpress International
India to host BRICS summit in October

March 23, 2016 | 11:57 am GMT+7

Leaders of the so-called BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - will meet in the western Indian state of Goa on October 15 and 16.

India will host a summit of the emerging BRICS nations in October, New Delhi said on Tuesday.

india-to-host-brics-summit-in-october

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a signing ceremony at the 7th BRICS summit in 2015. Photo: AFP

India last month took over chairmanship of the grouping, which represents 40 percent of the world's population.

Leaders of the five countries agreed at their last summit in 2015 to set up a new $100 billion international bank, seen as an alternative to the World Bank. 

