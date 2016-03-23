india-to-host-brics-summit-in-october

India will host a summit of the emerging BRICS nations in October, New Delhi said on Tuesday.

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a signing ceremony at the 7th BRICS summit in 2015. Photo: AFP

India last month took over chairmanship of the grouping, which represents 40 percent of the world's population.

Leaders of the five countries agreed at their last summit in 2015 to set up a new $100 billion international bank, seen as an alternative to the World Bank.