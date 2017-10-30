VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

HSBC profits up five-fold in third quarter

By AFP   October 30, 2017 | 12:08 pm GMT+7

'Our pivot to Asia is driving higher returns and lending growth, particularly in Hong Kong.'

HSBC said Monday that profits were up more than five-fold in the third quarter as its Asia business drives higher returns.

Reported pre-tax profit jumped to $4.6 billion in the three months to the end of September, compared with $843 million over the same period in 2016.

The Asia-focused banking giant has been on a recovery drive over the past two years to streamline the business and slash costs, and has laid off tens of thousands of staff.

Shares were up 1.1 percent at HK$77.95 ($9.99) by lunch, shortly after the results were released.

Chief executive Stuart Gulliver said the bank had "maintained good momentum in the third quarter", with higher revenue across its main global businesses.

"Our pivot to Asia is driving higher returns and lending growth, particularly in Hong Kong," he added.

Related News:
Tags: HSBC bank Hong Kong results
 
Read more
Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

Vietnam’s business environment changing for the better: European commerce chamber

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

China says to have 'prudent' oil exploration with Philippines

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

South Korean firm becomes first in HCMC to face criminal charges for social insurance evasion

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Vietnam petitions US to re-evaluate catfish import restrictions

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

Car imports accelerate in Vietnam after two-month crash

 
go to top