VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Here are the most valuable brands in Vietnam, as listed by Forbes

By Vien Thong   July 3, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Here are the most valuable brands in Vietnam, as listed by Forbes
Workers are seen at a factory of Vinamilk in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress

Dairy giant Vinamilk stays on top, followed by military-run Viettel.

Forbes Vietnam has released a list of the 40 most valuable brands in Vietnam, estimating their total value at $5.4 billion, a rise of 20 percent against last year.

Dairy giant Vinamilk retained top spot this year with a brand value of more than $1.7 billion, rising from the $1.52 billion Forbes estimated last year.

Military-run telecoms firm Viettel ranked second with $849.6 million, while property developer Vingroup secured third place with $299 million.

The other brands that made the top ten were Sabeco ($254.5 million), Masan Consumer ($217.9 million), FPT Group ($176.2 million), Vietcombank ($137 million), Vietinbank ($134.5 million), Truong Hai Auto Corporation ($130 million) and BIDV ($124.32 million).

Commodity brands accounted for the majority of this year's list, followed by finance and banking and technology.

The four new faces on this year's list, which was selected from 80 brands, were Quang Ngai Sugar Joint Stock Company, Petrolimex, Saigon Tourist and agricultural group Loc Troi.

Forbes compiled the list by looking at brands' incomes before and after tax and loans based on their financial reports and data on the stock market.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam brands
 
Read more
Place your bets: Hong Kong investor stakes $500 million to build racecourse in southern Vietnam

Place your bets: Hong Kong investor stakes $500 million to build racecourse in southern Vietnam

Vietnam's railway network blames budget airlines as bottom line goes south

Vietnam's railway network blames budget airlines as bottom line goes south

When home isn't where the heart is: Vietnam plans to 'export' unemployed graduates

When home isn't where the heart is: Vietnam plans to 'export' unemployed graduates

Cashing in: Vietnamese bank buys out Australian partner in Saigon

Cashing in: Vietnamese bank buys out Australian partner in Saigon

$2.8 bln power plant makes Japan Vietnam’s biggest foreign investor in H1

$2.8 bln power plant makes Japan Vietnam’s biggest foreign investor in H1

Startup develops app that allows diners to book tables with discounts

Startup develops app that allows diners to book tables with discounts

Samsung confirms launch of refurbished Galaxy Note 7s

Samsung confirms launch of refurbished Galaxy Note 7s

Vietnam raises minimum wage for public employees

Vietnam raises minimum wage for public employees

 
go to top