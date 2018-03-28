Four Vietnamese startup founders listed in Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Asia

Four Vietnamese men have broken into this year's 30 Under 30 in Asia, an annual list compiled by Forbes to recognize the most influential people in Asia across various categories.

They are Nguyen Van Quang Huy, Pham Anh Duc, Luu The Loi and Victor Tran.

Huy, 28, from Ho Chi Minh City is named in the enterprise technology category.

Nguyen Van Quang Huy in a photo posted on the Holistics Software Facebook page.

He is the founder of Holistics Software which provides data infrastructure services and business intelligence for companies. The startup is now operating across Singapore, Vietnam and Indonesia. Huy also cofounded the non-profit Grokking Vietnam, which develops a community of programmers and engineers in Vietnam through talks, workshops and training.

Pham Anh Duc is co-founder and CEO of online healthcare discovery and listing platform ViCare.vn, and is named in the healthcare & science category.

Pham Anh Duc in a photo posted on his own Facebook page.

The 29-year-old from Hanoi wants to make healthcare more accessible to all. The website includes information on healthcare facilities, advice on healthcare services and answers to health related questions. The company currently has some 50,000 clinics and around 40,000 doctors.

Luu The Loi and Victor Tran, both 26, co-founders of KyberNetwork, an instant decentralized crypto currency exchange service, are recognized in the finance and venture capital category.

Luu The Loi in a photo posted on the KyberNetwork Facebook page.

With KyberNetwork, the team aims to protect users from hacking and fraud by providing a secure way for them to convert coins and tokens.

Now in its third year, the annual 30 Under 30 Asia list features 300 young innovators and disruptors across 10 categories from 24 countries across Asia-Pacific – including Azerbaijan and North Korea for the first time.

The list this year "features 300 young innovators and disruptors across 10 categories who are re-inventing their industries and driving change across this diverse region."

Last year, Forbes honored three Vietnamese entrepreneurs and rapper Suboi, who has been dubbed Vietnam’s “Queen of Hip Hop” by prestigious global news agencies such as The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian and CNN.

In 2016, the magazine named seven Vietnamese entrepreneurs and scientists on its annual list.