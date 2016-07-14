Foreign equity fund bankrolls Vietnamese restaurant chain to tune of $7 mln

Mekong Enterprise Fund III, managed by Mekong Capital, has invested $6.9 million (VND155 billion) in Wrap & Roll, a chain of 14 Vietnamese restaurants scattered around the country and in Singapore.

This is the Mekong Enterprise Fund III (MEF III)'s first investment since it was launched in June 2015, and the Wrap and Roll Restaurant JSC deal is the first step in penetrating the consumer driven business sector in Vietnam, according to a press release recently issued by Mekong Capital.

“The founders and management team of Wrap & Roll have done an extraordinary job of establishing Wrap & Roll as a proven concept with urban consumers in Vietnam and Singapore,” said Chad Ovel, a partner at Mekong Capital. “They have successfully created Wrap & Roll as a modern way to enjoy authentic and healthy Vietnamese food.”

A Wrap & Roll restaurant in Singapore. Photo from wrap-roll.com

Ovel added: “We believe that with Mekong Capital’s previous experience investing and adding value to Golden Gate Group, combined with Wrap & Roll’s ten years of operating in the market, we will have a successful story to tell and to be proud of locally and internationally.”

Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh, CEO and chairwoman of Wrap & Roll, said: “We found Mekong Capital to be a credible partner to help us to grow sustainably. Mekong Capital not only funds the company but also supports our company with strategic consultancy in many management fields such as human resources, restructuring, management practices and corporate finance.”

Wrap & Roll Joint Stock Company was established in 2006 by two entrepreneurial friends in their early-30s. The company is now recognized as a pioneer and the top healthy traditional food chain in Vietnam.

As of June 2016, the company had 11 Wrap & Roll restaurants in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and four franchise locations in Singapore. Several more restaurants will open soon in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The $112 million Mekong Enterprise Fund III focuses on retail, restaurants, consumer products and consumer services in Vietnam.

Established in 2001, Mekong Capital is a Vietnam-focused private equity firm, Mekong Capital has the most extensive private equity track record in Vietnam. Mekong Capital’s funds have completed 29 private equity investments and has managed four funds, one of which is currently making new investments.

Mekong Capital’s investee companies are typically among the fastest growing and market leading companies in Vietnam like MobileWorld, Golden Gate, Masan Consumer, Traphaco, Phu Nhuan Jewelry and ICP.

