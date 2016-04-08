vinacapital-fund-listed-on-london-stock-exchange

Upgrading from AIM to LSE is an important stage for the fund, which holds $710.5 million in net asset value (as of March 31, 2016). It also marks the comprehensive development of the VOF and provides another choice for global financial investors.

VinaCapital's VOF has stepped up to the LSE's main board. Photo by NLD

Managing Director and Chief Investment Executive of VinaCapital Andy Ho said that after many attempts to meet strict requirements of growth, operational efficiency, management quality and technical criteria, the VOF has been listed on one of the largest and most important stock markets in the world.

This increased reputation will help the VOF raise liquidity and benefit stakeholders while attracting more big investors. Through the VOF and other stocks on the LSE, global investors can decide where they want to invest in Vietnam.

Ho added that VinaCapital will continue to focus on Vietnam’s market in 2016 with the target of maintaining and developing asset portfolios.

Originally launched in 2003, closed-ended VOF is one of the largest and most successful funds in Vietnam. It invests in capital markets, private equity, undervalued/distressed assets, privatization of state owned enterprises and real estate.

The LSE is the largest stock market in Europe and in the top five global markets in terms of size. The Main Market has more than 1,500 codes while the Alternative Investment Market has over 1,000 tickers of developing and smaller companies.