VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Finance

Bond sales slow down as banks buy less amid economic growth

By An Hong   May 5, 2016 | 11:07 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s banks are cutting investments in government bonds as the economy continues to grow, boosting demand for funds.

Vietnam's State Treasury said just VND30.3 trillion ($1.4 billion) was raised through government bond auctions last month at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, down 11.3 percent from March.

At the previous auctions of government Vietnamese dong-denominated bonds in March, the Treasury raised nearly VND34.3 trillion dong.

The Hanoi Stock Exchange, where the Treasury holds weekly bond auctions, said bond sales in the first few months of this year have slowed down.

Statistics show sales of government debt in April continued to decrease from March after having plunged by nearly 26 percent from February.

Commercial banks, which have been biggest buyers in recent years, prefer to invest in medium-term bonds, including three-year bonds at yields of between 5.52-5.55 percent and five-year bonds at between 6.39-6.4 percent.

Bonds have remained one of the key sources of fund for government spending.

In addition, Vietnam has to seek funds as its fiscal position has weakened in recent years, according to the United Nations in its latest report for the Asia-Pacific region, The country's budget deficit reached 6.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) last year, while the public debt jumped to 61 percent of GDP.

Tags: bond government deb budget deficit public debt Hanoi Stock Exchange HNX GDP
 
Read more
VinaCapital funds back out of real estate to focus on unlisted, OTC firms

VinaCapital funds back out of real estate to focus on unlisted, OTC firms

Mekong Capital’s fourth fund to invest $112 million in Vietnam

Mekong Capital’s fourth fund to invest $112 million in Vietnam

Assets of state-owned banks continue to evaporate

Assets of state-owned banks continue to evaporate

Central bank faces uphill battle to lower lending interest rates

Central bank faces uphill battle to lower lending interest rates

Big banks slash loan rates to help fishermen amid mass fish deaths

Big banks slash loan rates to help fishermen amid mass fish deaths

State Bank of Vietnam reveals falling assets in banking system

State Bank of Vietnam reveals falling assets in banking system

Saigon Seaport sets sail on unlisted public market

Saigon Seaport sets sail on unlisted public market

China stocks fall on rising concerns over risks

China stocks fall on rising concerns over risks

 
go to top