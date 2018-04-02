Fares hiked by Vietnamese airlines and airports

A VietJet aircraft is seen at Noi Bai International airport in Hanoi, Vietnam January 12, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam Airlines has increased airfares for children aged between two and 12 years from 75 to 90 percent of the cost of an adult ticket.

Ticket prices will remain at 10 percent of an adult fare for infants under two years old on the airline.

Budget carrier Vietjet Air has also said it has increased the cost of changing the name on a ticket by 28 percent on international flights to VND800,000 ($35.12), and by 21 percent for domestic flights to VND495,000 ($21.73). Changes to a flight date have also gone up 16 percent to VND800,000 for international flights, plus the fare difference.

Service and security fees at local airports have been raised slightly to VND5,000 ($0.22) following a regulation issued by Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport last August.

Vietnam's aviation industry has been booming in recent years. The country served more than 94 million air passengers in 2017, up 16 percent from the previous year, including 13 million foreigners.