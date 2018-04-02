VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Fares hiked by Vietnamese airlines and airports

By Doan Loan   April 2, 2018 | 10:48 am GMT+7
Fares hiked by Vietnamese airlines and airports
A VietJet aircraft is seen at Noi Bai International airport in Hanoi, Vietnam January 12, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The cost of traveling with children has jumped in April on national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines.

Vietnam Airlines has increased airfares for children aged between two and 12 years from 75 to 90 percent of the cost of an adult ticket.

Ticket prices will remain at 10 percent of an adult fare for infants under two years old on the airline.

Budget carrier Vietjet Air has also said it has increased the cost of changing the name on a ticket by 28 percent on international flights to VND800,000 ($35.12), and by 21 percent for domestic flights to VND495,000 ($21.73). Changes to a flight date have also gone up 16 percent to VND800,000 for international flights, plus the fare difference.

Service and security fees at local airports have been raised slightly to VND5,000 ($0.22) following a regulation issued by Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport last August.

Vietnam's aviation industry has been booming in recent years. The country served more than 94 million air passengers in 2017, up 16 percent from the previous year, including 13 million foreigners.

Related News:
Tags: travel airfare Vietnam Airlines VietJet Air children
 
Read more
Vietnamese firm pours $100 million into local ride-hailing app

Vietnamese firm pours $100 million into local ride-hailing app

Mekong countries can be new driver for global growth: summit

Mekong countries can be new driver for global growth: summit

Vietnam to sustain decade-high economic growth to 2020: PM

Vietnam to sustain decade-high economic growth to 2020: PM

Cuba grants Vietnamese company concession at special development zone

Cuba grants Vietnamese company concession at special development zone

Vietnamese happy to hoard spare cash: report

Vietnamese happy to hoard spare cash: report

Grab unlikely to attain monopoly in Vietnam after buying out Uber: official

Grab unlikely to attain monopoly in Vietnam after buying out Uber: official

Vietnam urged to get construction of new mega-airport off the ground

Vietnam urged to get construction of new mega-airport off the ground

Abandoned Saigon skyscraper to go under the hammer

Abandoned Saigon skyscraper to go under the hammer

 
go to top