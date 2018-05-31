VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Experts to discuss future of blockchain technology in Vietnam

By VnExpress   May 31, 2018 | 09:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam could emerge as global hub for blockchain innovation.

Scores of Vietnamese and foreign experts will gather in Hanoi on June 14 for a conference on ways to promote the development of blockchain technology in Vietnam.

The "Blockchain Forum 2018: Vision and Development Trend" is being billed as a dialogue between blockchain enterprises and management agencies, seeking solutions to blockchain technology development in Vietnam.

The conference is being organized by VnExpress, Vietnam’s most-read news website, in conjunction with the Ministry of Science and Technology. It is supported by Infinity Blockchain Labs and other blockchain platform developers Achain and Tomochain.

Experts to discuss future of blockchain technology in Vietnam

The world over, blockchain technology has become one of the most searched keywords in recent years, expanding its applications from digital finance to various fields including agriculture, healthcare and logistics. It is the world’s leading software platform for digital assets and touted to be a tool to build a radically better financial system.

Wikipedia defines the blockchain as "a decentralized, distributed and public digital ledger that is used to record transactions across many computers so that the record cannot be altered retroactively without the alteration of all subsequent blocks and the collusion of the network."

The governments of some countries like Singapore, Malta and Dubai have adopted the blockchain technology and developed legal frameworks for its growth.

The conference will have three sessions on different aspects of blockchain development that are expected to identify opportunities and challenges for developing the technology in Vietnam; and come up with policy recommendations with a vision towards 2025.

According to Forbes, Vietnam could soon emerge as one of the new blockchain innovation hubs in Southeast Asia and across the world, which would help attract technology investors and foreign partners thanks to huge cryptocurrency transactions and dynamic blockchain development staff.

There should be feasible solutions and favorable legal frameworks to encourage the development of the technology and prevent risks, experts have said. In Vietnam, several fields carry high potential for application of the blockchain technology, including finance, investment, medical records management and food traceability.

More information about the Blockchain Forum 2018 can be found at https://blockchain.vnexpress.net/.

Tags: Blockchain 2018 Blockchain Forum VnExpress Blockchain Vietnam
Read more
Vietnam rice exports to China drop

Vietnam rice exports to China drop

Industry bitter about Vietnam tax on sweetened drinks

Industry bitter about Vietnam tax on sweetened drinks

SE Asian stock markets gain as Italy concerns wane

SE Asian stock markets gain as Italy concerns wane

Footwear giants shift outsourcing from China to Vietnam

Footwear giants shift outsourcing from China to Vietnam

Fuel price hike propels Vietnam’s May inflation to record high

Fuel price hike propels Vietnam’s May inflation to record high

Vietnam court upholds key decision in country's biggest-ever fraud case: victim's lawyer

Vietnam court upholds key decision in country's biggest-ever fraud case: victim's lawyer

Vietnam MPs argue against long land rent exemption in special economic zones

Vietnam MPs argue against long land rent exemption in special economic zones

No solution in sight for under-evaluation of public land in Vietnam

No solution in sight for under-evaluation of public land in Vietnam

 
go to top