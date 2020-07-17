Experience an elevated lifestyle at Babylon Tower

Project developer Sunshine Group is devoted to creating a riverside 4.0 Urban Resort Complex, with 5-star facilities and high-class services, giving the elite community a trendy and luxurious residence.



As an iconic skyrise with renowned architecture beside Saigon River in Dao Tri Street, District 7, Babylon Tower takes its design from Greek legends of the Hanging Gardens of Babylon - a wonder of the ancient world. The ascending terraced gardens are planted with various trees, vines, and flowers, creating a poetic beauty and refreshing living space.