Experience an elevated lifestyle at Babylon Tower

Project developer Sunshine Group is devoted to creating a riverside 4.0 Urban Resort Complex, with 5-star facilities and high-class services, giving the elite community a trendy and luxurious residence.
The view is one of the greatest assets of Babylon Tower, located nearest to the river. The first glimpses the infinitive river turns, the second overlooks the enormous Peninsula Park.
Babylon Tower also offers residents with a third exceptional view of its interior waterways winding through the estate, with tropical gardens, a place for meditation, and a grassy walkway decorated with flowers and lively plants. Life is abundant with the habitat of river flow and green gardens, offering many health benefits for rejuvenation, enhances recollection, and also reduces stress.
Within a few steps, residents have the opportunity to tread through tropical gardens, pristine adriatic ponds, meditation gardens... are all arranged to display the exuberant qualities of the garden area. Residents will also have the doorstep convenience ‘Shopping in the Park’, boasting trendy shops, boutiques and other luxury retails outlets.
After a long busy day, residents can enjoy their living space at Babylon Tower with a uniquely shaped river flowing inside and around the property and an Olympic-sized swimming pool that embraces the harmony and peace, a 5-star facility to help residents balance and recover.
The 4.0 technology found throughout the Sunshine Diamond River property makes life more convenient for residents. An effortless touch on a mobile device allows access to the smart technology system integrating controls for the homeowner, from powering the air conditioner and playing music to preparing a relaxing bath.
The chore of parking a car is also supported by the Smart Parking system that allows residents to pre-register slots through their mobile application, guiding them to a suitable location to save time.
In addition to the help of smart technology, Babylon Tower residents receive 24/7 support services from experienced and professional butlers, helping busy owners transport their children to school, caregiving for the elderly, cleaning, specialty laundry, regular apartment maintenance, watering plants, booking air tickets, organizing events, the list goes on.
Residents can also welcome guests at Cigar Lounge and enjoy a wine tasting with friends at Wine Cellar.
Sunshine Diamond River is a place to enjoy a fulfilling life with complete options in gastronomy, recreation entertainment, a modern cinema, a bowling and game center, a children's play area, supermarket, and much more.