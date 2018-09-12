VnExpress International
World Economic Forum on ASEAN begins in Hanoi

By Ha Thu   September 12, 2018 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Leaders of countries attending the WEF. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Several Southeast Asian leaders are attending the 2018 World Economic Forum on ASEAN that opened in Hanoi Wednesday.

The opening event, which has the theme “Southeast Asia’s priorities in the Fourth Industrial Revolution Era”, will be an opportunity for leaders of member countries to discuss concerns and options at a time where there are many technological breakthroughs.

The leaders of ASEAN member nations attending the event are General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Cambodian PM Hun Sen, Laotian PM Thongloun Sisoulith, Myanmarese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and Thai Deputy PM Prajin Juntong.

WEF Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab and Chinese Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua attended the opening session.

This year’s edition of the WEF ASEAN is organized in the context of the 4.0 era. The theme of the event is the “ASEAN 4.0: Entrepreneurship and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

It has five main topics on the agenda: determining a new vision for ASEAN and regional integration; seeking new economic models and management in the digital era; seeking motivations and new business models for ASEAN countries in the 4.0 era; business and the new approach to global and regional management; developing smart infrastructure, skills and job training, innovative startups in the 4.0 era.

Over 1, 000 representatives from 43 countries are set to take part in 53 sessions and 35 discussions over the two days of the event.

