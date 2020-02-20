VN-Index surges one percent, led by blue chips

The Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), Vietnam’s main bourse on which VN-Index is based, saw 228 stocks rise and 125 fall.

Order matched transactions were approximately 10 percent over the last session to VND2.7 trillion ($116.39 million), slightly above last month’s average liquidity.

The VN30-Index for the bourse’s 30 biggest market caps rose 0.88 percent, with 17 gaining and 7 losing.

ROS of real estate developer FLC Faros topped gains yet again with a 6.8 percent rise, the highest it can go in a trading session. The blue chip is currently one of the most volatile on the VN30, either hitting its price floor or the ceiling for most sessions in the past month.

It was followed by VIC of Vingroup, Vietnam’s biggest private conglomerate, and Vietnam’s biggest market cap stock, which surged 4.8 percent.

Before the last four sessions in which it posted three losses and one gain, VIC had been one of the most stable stocks on VN30, seldom gaining or losing over 0.3 percent per session in the past quarter.

VRE of Vingroup’s retail arm Vincom Retail and VHM of real estate arm Vinhomes also added 2.5 percent and one percent respectively.

The oil and gas sector recorded no losing tickers this session. POW of Vietnam’s second-biggest electricity generator PetroVietnam Power shot up 4.3 percent, PLX of petroleum distributor Petrolimex added 0.6 percent, and GAS of energy firm PetroVietnam Gas kept its opening price.

Other major gainers included VPB of private lender VPBank, up 2.7 percent, and HPG of leading steelmaker Hoa Phat Group, up 2.2 percent.

In the opposite direction, CTD of construction giant Coteccons led losses with 3.4 percent. It was the only VN30 stock to shed over 1 percent this session.

Other than PNJ of Phu Nhuan Jewelry, down 0.2 percent, all the other losing tickers belonged to shares in the banking sector.

STB of Sacombank, TCB of Techcombank, EIB of Eximbank, and HDB of HDBank lost between 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent each.

CTG of VietinBank, one of Vietnam’s biggest state-owned lenders by assets, shed 0.4 percent. The other two, BID of BIDV and VCB of Vietcombank, kept their opening prices.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index for stocks on Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam’s second main bourse for small and midcap stocks, shed 0.7 percent, while the UPCoM-Index for unlisted public companies added 0.27 percent.

Foreign investors were net sellers for the eighth consecutive session on all three bourses, with a net sell of VND357 billion ($15.39 million). Selling pressure was mostly focused on CTG of VietinBank and MSN of food conglomerate Masan Group (up 1.4 percent).