VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

VN-Index drops 0.6 percent as blue chips sink

By Hung Le   December 10, 2019 | 04:41 pm GMT+7
VN-Index drops 0.6 percent as blue chips sink
The VN30 for Vietnam's 30 biggest blue-chips fell 0.77 percent Tuesday session. Photo by Shutterstock/Pavel Ignatov.

Blue-chips led stock market losses Tuesday, with the VN-Index falling 5.76 points (0.6 percent) to close at 960.30 points.

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), on which the VN-Index is based, 204 stocks lost and 130 gained.

The VN30-Index, representing Vietnam’s 30 biggest market cap stocks, fell 0.77 percent with 20 stocks losing and only 9 gaining. Six stocks fell above 2 percent this session.

MSN shares of food giant Masan Group remained the highest losing stock for four of the last six sessions, having fallen by 6.45 percent. The stock had started its descent last Tuesday when Masan announced a merger deal with Vingroup, Vietnam’s biggest conglomerate, since losing a total 19.25 percent.

NVL of real estate developer Novaland dropped 2.6 percent, and CTD of construction giant Coteccons, fell 2.5 percent.

Most banking stocks fell, with BID of BIDV and CTG of VietinBank, two of Vietnam’s three biggest state-owned lenders by assets, shedding 0.3 and 0.5 percent respectively.

In more positive news, BVH of insurance giant Bao Viet rose 3 percent, followed by REE of industrial appliance maker Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation, and STB of private lender Sacombank, both gaining one percent each.

Foreign investors were net sellers to the tune of VND147.45 billion ($6.36 million), with buying pressure mostly on MSN shares of Masan Group, VHM of Vinhomes, and ROS shares of real estate developer FLC Faros.

Meanwhile, the HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, Vietnam’s second main bourse for small and mid-cap stocks, shed 0.31 percent, while the UPCoM-Index for Unlisted Public Companies lost 0.77 percent.

Related News:
Tags: Stock market Masan Group red sink blue chips loss HoSE
 
Read more
VN-Index posts a modest gaining session

VN-Index posts a modest gaining session

Vietnam mulls reducing import taxes on US agricultural products

Vietnam mulls reducing import taxes on US agricultural products

Factory directors could earn $350,000 a year

Factory directors could earn $350,000 a year

Vietnam aims to free tourist areas of plastic waste

Vietnam aims to free tourist areas of plastic waste

Vietnam growth set to slow in 2020: ICAEW

Vietnam growth set to slow in 2020: ICAEW

VN-Index nudges upwards in quiet session

VN-Index nudges upwards in quiet session

New terminal proposed for Tan Son Nhat airport

New terminal proposed for Tan Son Nhat airport

 
go to top