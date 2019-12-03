VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vingroup, Masan strike merger deal on Vietnam's largest retail chains

By Dat Nguyen   December 3, 2019 | 03:07 pm GMT+7
Vingroup, Masan strike merger deal on Vietnam's largest retail chains
Masan products seen in front of a VinMart supermarket in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Hoai Thu.

Vingroup and Masan have agreed to merge their units and form a new retail company which will be operated by the latter.

A Vingroup statement Tueday said the merger will involve three companies: VinCommerce (which owns VinMart supermarkets, VinMart+ convenience stores and e-commerce site Adayroi), VinEco (an agriculture unit of Vingroup), and Masan Consumer Corporation, a consumer goods producer of Masan Group.

Masan Group will operate the new company, which has not been named, in which Vingroup will be a shareholder, the statement said.

Vingroup will not hold the majority stake in the new company as it plans to focus on technology and industry, the conglomerate said in a letter to its employees Tuesday.

The new company will control over 2,600 supermarkets and convenience stores in 50 provinces as also 14 VinEco high-tech farms.

The two parties are carrying out legal procedures to sign an official contract on the merger, the statement said.

Established in November 2014, VinMart and VinMart+ are the largest retail chains in Vietnam with an annual growth of 80-100 percent.

VinCommerce has been expanding its chains by acquiring outlets from competitors, such as 23 Fivimart supermarkets last year and 87 Shop&Go convenience stores this year.

The retail unit had earlier targeted to have 302 VinMart supermarkets and 9,643 VinMart+ convenience stores by 2025 in all 63 localities.

Masan Consumer Corporation produces sauces, beverages, instant noodles and meat. Its revenue in the first nine months rose 5.7 percent year-on-year to VND12.59 trillion ($546.69 million).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vingroup Masan Vinmart M&A merger acquisition retail
 
Read more
Bamboo Airways expects profits to take off in 2020

Bamboo Airways expects profits to take off in 2020

Viec.Co scoops Vietnam Startup 2019 title

Viec.Co scoops Vietnam Startup 2019 title

Mixed movements for Masan, Vingroup shares after merger news

Mixed movements for Masan, Vingroup shares after merger news

Vietnam Airlines asked to spell out details of plan to buy 50 jets

Vietnam Airlines asked to spell out details of plan to buy 50 jets

Fashion brand SEVEN.AM resumes Hanoi business

Fashion brand SEVEN.AM resumes Hanoi business

Da Nang okayed Cocobay turning condotels to apartments

Da Nang okayed Cocobay turning condotels to apartments

Swedish brand H&M opens first Da Nang store

Swedish brand H&M opens first Da Nang store

 
go to top