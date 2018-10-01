Vietnamese firms should see Industry 4.0 as a business opportunity: VCCI

VCCI Deputy Chairman Hoang Quang Phong said the fourth industrial revolution will have strong impacts on many industries.

On September 29, the chamber (VCCI) partnered with Vietnam Solomon Technology Company Ltd., to hold a conference in Hanoi, to heighten awareness among local companies about the inevitable transformation to Industry 4.0.

VCCI deputy chairman Hoang Quang Phong said that finding effective ways to run businesses should be an ongoing discussion for both business owners and regulators in Vietnam.

He said the fourth industrial revolution will have strong impacts on many industries including manufacturing, automation, transportation, finance, education, healthcare and agriculture.

Phong believes that artificial intelligence and other technologies will provide a platform for businesses to improve productivity, innovate new products and services, reduce raw material consumption and costs to meet consumer demands.

New technologies for automation and artificial intelligence were introduced at the conference for businesses to gain an overview of an innovative, sustainable industry in the future.

For instance, Vietnam, Solomon introduced AccuPick, a technology that can identify complex shapes of an object with high precision in a very short amount of time.

AccuPick can be used in automotive, mechanics, food and other industries to boost productivity.

Solomon also introduced the Delco Eco Farm, and other artificial intelligence based business ideas at the event.