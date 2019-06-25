VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam to sign free trade pact with EU by end-June: PM

By Nguyen Hoai   June 25, 2019 | 04:16 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to sign free trade pact with EU by end-June: PM
The EVFTA will allow Vietnamese companies to compete for government contracts within the EU (and vice-versa), and open up local manufacturing sectors. Photo by Shutterstock/Thi.

The EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will be signed in Hanoi on June 30, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said Tuesday.

He said at a conference that preparations were in the final stages and both parties were all set to sign the agreement. The PM noted that Vietnam had participated in many free trade agreements and the economy has benefited greatly from these.

With the EVFTA, Vietnam will have the opportunity to gain further access to the market of 28 European Union member countries, he said. "This is a great opportunity for Vietnam to have better conditions, allowing it to integrate deeper into regional and global markets." 

In the middle of last year, Vietnam and the EU agreed to split the original text of the EVFTA into two parts, an FTA which includes the main provisions, and a separate Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Under the EVFTA, nearly all tariff barriers will be removed. The agreements will eliminate over 99 percent of customs duties on exports in both directions when they come into effect or after a short period.

It will also reduce various non-tariff barriers, allow Vietnamese companies to compete for government contracts within the EU (and vice-versa), and open up local manufacturing sectors such as food, tyres, and construction materials.

The EVIPA will help protect and enhance EU investments in Vietnam, making it a proactive trade and investment hub for EU firms in the region, said Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

According to Vietnam Customs, in 2018, Vietnam exported $42.5 billion worth of goods and services to the EU, while import values from the region reached $13.8 billion.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam EU EVFTA EVIPA exports investment
 
Read more
40 firms evince investment interest in North-South Expressway

40 firms evince investment interest in North-South Expressway

Vietnam gold prices jump as US readies for interest rate cuts

Vietnam gold prices jump as US readies for interest rate cuts

For buyers, Hanoi’s gold-plated apartments do not glitter

For buyers, Hanoi’s gold-plated apartments do not glitter

Quang Ngai to build $160 mln container port

Quang Ngai to build $160 mln container port

Vietnam stock market slides to two-week low

Vietnam stock market slides to two-week low

Central province okays two tourism projects worth $64 mln

Central province okays two tourism projects worth $64 mln

Vietnam labor federation wants minimum wage raised 8 pct

Vietnam labor federation wants minimum wage raised 8 pct

 
go to top