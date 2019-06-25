Vietnam to sign free trade pact with EU by end-June: PM

The EVFTA will allow Vietnamese companies to compete for government contracts within the EU (and vice-versa), and open up local manufacturing sectors. Photo by Shutterstock/Thi.

He said at a conference that preparations were in the final stages and both parties were all set to sign the agreement. The PM noted that Vietnam had participated in many free trade agreements and the economy has benefited greatly from these.

With the EVFTA, Vietnam will have the opportunity to gain further access to the market of 28 European Union member countries, he said. "This is a great opportunity for Vietnam to have better conditions, allowing it to integrate deeper into regional and global markets."

In the middle of last year, Vietnam and the EU agreed to split the original text of the EVFTA into two parts, an FTA which includes the main provisions, and a separate Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

Under the EVFTA, nearly all tariff barriers will be removed. The agreements will eliminate over 99 percent of customs duties on exports in both directions when they come into effect or after a short period.

It will also reduce various non-tariff barriers, allow Vietnamese companies to compete for government contracts within the EU (and vice-versa), and open up local manufacturing sectors such as food, tyres, and construction materials.

The EVIPA will help protect and enhance EU investments in Vietnam, making it a proactive trade and investment hub for EU firms in the region, said Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh.

According to Vietnam Customs, in 2018, Vietnam exported $42.5 billion worth of goods and services to the EU, while import values from the region reached $13.8 billion.