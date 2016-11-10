Vietnam's major water, energy expo returns with cutting-edge tech

Sponsored

The eighth Vietwater and the second RE & EE Vietnam 2016 Expo & Forum officially kicked off on Wednesday at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, bringing new technologies in water and energy sectors.

The opening event was attended by Phan Thi My Linh, Vice Minister of Construction, Cao Lai Quang, Chairman of Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association, and M.Gandhi, Managing Director ASEAN Business, UBM Asia.

They were joined by over 400 participating companies from 38 countries and regions, together with thousands of associations, visitors and media representatives.

"Water and energy are two important sectors, having direct effect on the development of the economy and community, social security and environment of the country," Linh said.

"Especially, in the context of climate change and rising sea levels which are causing negative impact to all countries in the world. The issue of water and energy becomes more imperative due to its huge impact on country’s safety and security,” she said.

"Hence, the Vietnamese government has put much effort to improve water resources, develop the renewable energy industry as well as increase and attract more investment in these two sectors," Linh said.

The event, which will run through November 11, gathers 13 international pavilions to showcase cutting-edge technologies, innovations and solutions in water supply, sewerage, wastewater treatment, energy efficiency and new and renewable energy sectors.

M.Gandhi from UBM Asia said: “The exhibition is 30 percent larger compared to the last edition in 2015. This is clear indication of Vietnam’s development progress and the confidence shown by international community towards Vietnam.”

Representatives at the opening day of the eighth Vietwater and the second RE & EE Vietnam 2016 Expo & Forum in Ho Chi Minh City.

Venue: SECC, 799 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City

Time: 9-11 November

Free admission to the exhibition and seminars for all trade visitors. Check the next page for the full schedule.