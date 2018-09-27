VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Economy

Vietnam's actual FDI rises 6 pct in first 9 months

By Dat Nguyen   September 27, 2018 | 03:29 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's actual FDI rises 6 pct in first 9 months
A man works at a mechanical factory in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Disbursed foreign direct investment in Vietnam reached $13.25 billion between January and September, a year-on-year increase of 6 percent.

FDI pledges for new projects, increased capital and stake acquisitions downed 0.4 percent from a year earlier to $25.37 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

The manufacturing and processing industry garnered the most interest from foreign investors, accounting for $11.3 billion, or 44.6 percent of the registered capital.

Real estate ranked second with $5.8 billion, or 23 percent, followed by retail with $2.1 billion, or 8.3 percent.

Japanese investors topped the list at $7 billion, or 28 percent of total FDI; South Korea and Singapore were next at 22.4 percent and 14.4 percent, respectively.

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City continued to be the most attractive investment destinations at 22.9 percent and 16.6 percent respectively.  

Vietnam's registered FDI hit a record high of $35.88 billion in 2017, up 44 percent from the previous year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam FDI foreign direct investment foreign investors 9 months 2018
 
Read more
Vietnam’s public debt could reduce this year: report

Vietnam’s public debt could reduce this year: report

China might avoid Trump tariffs by exporting via Vietnam

China might avoid Trump tariffs by exporting via Vietnam

Expansion plan for Vietnam’s largest airport gets tweaked

Expansion plan for Vietnam’s largest airport gets tweaked

VCCI envisions an ASEAN startup network

VCCI envisions an ASEAN startup network

VN-Index claws back to four figures after two months

VN-Index claws back to four figures after two months

Experts blame high licensing fees for piracy in Vietnam

Experts blame high licensing fees for piracy in Vietnam

Vietnam’s high-speed railway proposal

Vietnam’s high-speed railway proposal

 
go to top